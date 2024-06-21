We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

By subscribing you not only receive in-depth information, but you also support our action.

You will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°92

EDITORIAL

• 1523 Western domination of the rest of the world is now over

AMERICAS

• 1524 Canada condemns Russian interference in Moldova

• 1525 The U.S. organized a disinformation campaign about Chinese vaccines

• 1526 Washington signs security agreement with Kiev

• 1527 According to Microsoft, Russian and Chinese secret services launch joint hacking campaigns

• 1528 Congress investigates NewsGuard

• 1529 U.S. industrialists support the Israeli war

• 1530 The Anglo-Saxon secret services have been present in Gaza since the beginning of Operation Iron Sword

EUROPE

• 1531 British political parties publish their programs

• 1532 The Paris Commercial Court forces Eurosatory 2024 to host Israeli firms

• 1533 Dick Schoof becomes the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands

• 1534 Norway donates €8.7 million to UNRWA

• 1536 Washington labels the Nordic Resistance Movement as a "terrorist organization"

• 1537 Andrzej Duda calls for the decolonization of Russia, "the prison of the peoples"

• 1538 EU member states want to restrict travel by Russian diplomats

• 1539 Four EU members use Russian gas

• 1540 Hungary takes over the six-month presidency of the European Council

• 1541 A group of experts from the European Union drafts a plan for the generalized surveillance of "citizens"

• 1542 Opposition to the European Commission’s investigation into China’s subsidies to its electric car manufacturers

• 1543 Serbia relaunches the lithium mining project

• 1544 Armenia withdraws from the CSTO

• 1545 A Georgian party wants to re-establish diplomatic relations with Moscow

• 1546 Military training of Ukrainian pupils and students

• 1547 Gay demonstration in Kiev

• 1548 NATO’s Nazi networks

• 1549 Vladimir Putin presents a peace plan with Ukraine

• 1550 Reform of the Russian Ministry of Defense

AFRICA

• 1551 Israel cuts off gas supplies to Egypt

• 1552 At the G7, Tunisia denounces Israel’s crimes

• 1553 No news of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo

ASIA

• 1554 Gali Baharav Miara questions Itamar Ben-Gvir’s interventionism in police operations

• 1555 A week of Israeli resistance to Benjamin Netanyahu

• 1556 Yair Lapid condemns Haredim exemption from military service

• 1557 1557 Yair Netanyahu denounces plans for opposition commission of inquiry into October 7 attack

• 1558 A clarification on the Israeli Intelligence report announcing October 7

• 1559 Palestinian opinion according to the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey research

• 1560 The United Nations assesses the dangerousness of the US landing stage

• 1561 Yoav Gallant opposes the French peace process with Lebanon

• 1562 Lifting of one of the international arrest warrants against Riad Salamé

• 1563 Lebanon accepts the extradition of Abdel Karim Touil and reiterates its request for the release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

• 1564 IDF uses trebuchets against southern Lebanon

• 1565 The Muslim Brotherhood will participate in the Jordanian legislative elections

• 1566 Controversy over the interpretation of the JCPOA

• 1567 Strengthening of Russian-North Korean relations

• 1568 Ukrainian-Japanese Cooperation Agreement

• 1569 Japan considers sanctions against countries trading with Russia

INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1570 According to SIPRI, China is developing its nuclear arsenal much faster than its rivals

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1571 93 states support the ICC against Israel

• 1572 WHO warns of the plight of malnourished children in Gaza

• 1573 Volker Turk denounces the deterioration of human rights in Gaza

• 1574 Ukraine Peace Summit’s Fiasco

• 1575 The protection of democracy, according to the G7

• 1576 NATO uses Chinese rejection of unilateral Atlantic coercive measures as a pretext