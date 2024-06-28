We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Contents of N°93

EDITORIAL

• 1577 Will Israel succeed in attacking Lebanon and pushing the United States to nuke Iran?

AMERICAS

• 1578 Canada recalls its nationals from Lebanon

• 1579 Louisiana Displays the Ten Commandments in Classrooms

• 1580 Robert O’Brien presents candidate Donald Trump’s foreign policy

• 1581 Donald Trump backs Screams Before Silence

• 1582 Israeli-US dual nationals against Benjamin Netanyahu

• 1583 In the New York Times, Israeli figures speak out against Benjamin Netanyahu

• 1584 Trial against UNRWA in Manhattan

• 1585 US Treasury Department Sanctions Iran Again

• 1586 Coup attempt in Bolivia

EUROPE

• 1587 Emmanuel Macron warns of danger of "civil war" in France

• 1588 Bernard Bajolet and the treasure of the DGSE

• 1589 Cyprus responds to Hezbollah

• 1590 Extension of censorship in Europe

• 1591 Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine

• 1592 BlackRock could pull out of Ukraine

• 1593 Ukraine celebrates the start of EU accession negotiations

• 1594 Italian and NATO involvement in Ukrainian strikes on Crimea

• 1595 Islamist violence in Russia

AFRICA

• 1596 Niger revokes Orano’s operating license

• 1597 Burkina Faso recovers MINUSMA ammunition

• 1598 Riots in Kenya

• 1599 Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected

ASIA

• 1600 IDF spokesman says it is not possible to eradicate Hamas

• 1601 Israel’s economy minister will not vote for military service reform

• 1602 Benny Gantz condemns hostage abandonment

• 1603 Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir feud

• 1604 The State Comptroller does not have access to the security archives

• 1605 The submarine affair comes up again

• 1606 Sde Teiman torture center outside Israeli and international law

• 1607 Sarah Netanyahu blocks Israeli public diplomacy

• 1608 Nathan Sharansky now the secret head of Israeli public diplomacy

• 1609 Major anti-Netanyahu demonstration

• 1610 Benjamin Netanyahu unmoved by protests

• 1611 Sion Oil and Gas prays for Netanyahu

• 1612 The IDF appoints an investigator into its October 7 failures

• 1613 Israel Katz welcomes new US sanctions against Iran

• 1614 Famine in Gaza once again

• 1615 The Pentagon’s Role in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

• 1616 Ismail Haniyeh reiterates Hamas’ conditions

• 1617 The Daily Telegraph blames Hezbollah

• 1618 Toll of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon

• 1619 Hakan Fidan confirms Hassan Nasrallah’s accusations

• 1620 Türkiye moves away from NATO to BRICS

• 1621 China and Russia support Iran’s interpretation of the JCPOA

• 1622 Symbolic escalation in Korea

• 1623 Fumio Kishida and the LDP at the end of the road

OCEANIA

• 1624 Revelations about the AUKUS pact

• 1625 Renewed violence in New Caledonia

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1626 Death toll in Gaza

• 1627 Humanitarian aid situation in Gaza

• 1628 Health situation in Gaza

• 1629 Situation of United Nations personnel in Gaza