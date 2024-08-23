In addition to this free website, we publish a paid PDF newsletter, Voltaire, international newsletter. Every Thursday evening or Friday morning, you will receive a download link to the week’s issue.

In the summary of issue 96:

EDITORIAL

• 1733 China chooses Justice, distances itself from Israel and reunifies the Palestinian Resistance

AMERICAS

• 1734 Google targeted by antitrust law

• 1735 Washington funds the IDF

• 1736 The House of Representatives reveals the illegal enrichment of the Biden family

• 1737 The Secrets of Kamala Harris

• 1738 Bernie Sanders vs. AIPAC

EUROPE

• 1739 Challenging British arms sales to Israel

• 1740 Paris and London will support Tel Aviv against Tehran

• 1741 Mike Lynch and Stephen Chamberlain win their case and lose their lives

• 1742 Norwegian diplomats sanctioned by Israel

• 1743 Scholz government censors Compact, Magazin für Souveränität

• 1744 Scholz government decreases support for Ukraine

• 1745 Donald Tusk responds to accusations that Poland sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines

• 1746 Poland considers rewriting the history of its struggle against Ukrainian integral nationalists

• 1747 Azerbaijan will not let its disagreements with Iran and India block the North-South transport corridor

• 1748 Volodymyr Zelenskyy received by the Mormons

• 1749 Ukraine bans the Orthodox Church loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate

• 1750 Ukrainian attack on Russia ends peace negotiations planned by Qatar

• 1751 Fitch downgrades Ukraine’s rating

• 1752 Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleads for the lifting of Western restrictions on attacks by his army

• 1753 The United States, the United Kingdom and Poland planned Ukrainian invasion of Russia

• 1754 Russia prepares to become the refuge of Western political exiles

• 1755 Russia arms the Axis of resistance against the United States

AFRICA

• 1756 Algeria to supply fuel to Lebanon

• 1757 Possible partial military occupation of Somalia by Ethiopia

ASIA

• 1758 Israeli Jews against International Law

• 1759 Fitch downgrades Israel’s rating

• 1760 Five G7 members to defend Israel against Iran

• 1761 Ehud Barak calls for civil resistance against Benjamin Netanyahu’s dictatorship

• 1762 Israel’s AG will not prosecute ministers who have called for mass crimes

• 1763 Arrest of an Iranian agent of influence in Israel

• 1764 The new conditions of the Israeli-Palestinian "peace accords"

• 1765 Kibbutz Nir Oz refuses to participate in national ceremonies

• 1766 Humanitarian situation in Gaza

• 1767 The WSJ accuses Hezbollah of no longer controlling its wired communication network

• 1768 Hezbollah reveals its underground city

• 1769 Already more than 110,000 displaced in Lebanon

• 1770 Three peacekeepers wounded by the IDF

• 1771 Hezbollah challenges the disproportionate power of the Christian minority in Lebanon

• 1772 PKK gives up on municipal elections

• 1773 The Pentagon tests its anti-aircraft weapons in Syria

• 1774 Former adviser to Prince Nayef accuses MBS

• 1775 Ankara denies Israel’s accusations against Ismail Haniyeh

• 1776 The Turkish Homeland Party reveals the negotiations between Ankara and Damascus

• 1777 Quds Force ready to assassinate Israeli leaders

• 1778 Color Revolution in Bangladesh

• 1779 Dramatic turn of events in Thailand

• 1780 Fumio Kishida gives up seeking re-election

• 1781 Beijing predicts the warming of the Tibetan plateau

• 1782 Russia and China agree on a common vision of international law

OCEANIA

• 1783 Closure of the Koniambo mine in French New Caledonia

• 1784 Indonesian-Australian Defense Agreement

• 1785 Australian armies create Cyber Command

ANTARCTICA

• 1786 The AUKUS alliance attempts to impose its domination over Antarctica

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1787 UNSC and Libya