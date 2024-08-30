Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°97 - 30 August 2024:

EDITORIAL

• 1788 The New Iranian Foreign Policy

AMERICAS

• 1789 Robert Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard join Donald Trump’s campaign

• 1790 The Democratic Party and Israel

• 1791 Economic assessment of the Biden-Harris ticket

• 1792 Kamala Harris and the Media

• 1793 Facebook censors ads for the Reagan movie

• 1794 Investigation into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

• 1795 The CIA welcomes the Ukrainian offensive against Russia

• 1796 Nicaragua taxes Churches

• 1797 Diosdado Cabello, Minister of the Interior of Venezuela

EUROPE

• 1798 The United Kingdom proposes a treaty to Germany

• 1799 The Arrest of Pavel Durov

• 1800 The Netherlands condemns Uber for illegally transmitting the personal data of its French drivers

• 1801 President Petr Pavel and the war in Ukraine

• 1802 Significant French participation in the GLOBSEC 2024 forum

• 1803 The energy supply of Hungary and Slovenia cut off by Ukraine

• 1804 EU Council measures against Belarus

• 1805 Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on the war in Ukraine

• 1806 European journalists call for suspension of EU-Israel Association Agreement

• 1807 Ukraine warns Belarus

• 1808 Ukraine closes its borders

• 1809 Alexander Soros in Kiev

• 1810 Ukraine and Russia swap prisoners

• 1811 María Corina Machado, possible winner of the Council of Europe’s Václav Havel Human Rights Prize

• 1812 Russia rejects Ukrainian peace negotiation offer

AFRICA

• 1813 Egypt refuses any modification of the Camp David Accords

• 1814 Algerian President Abdel Majid Tebboune talks about the Algerian army in Gaza

ASIA

• 1815 Israeli police now under the command of a Kahanist

• 1816 Ben-Gvir/Gallant conflict

• 1817 Itamar Ben-Gvir revives the controversy over the Jewishness of the Esplanade of the Mosques

• 1818 Controversy over the security services on 7 October

• 1819 The High Court and the Rights of the Red Cross

• 1820 General Yitzhak Brik criticizes the disintegration of the IDF

• 1821 Joint Hamas-Islamic Jihad operation

• 1822 Plans to vaccinate 640,000 Gazans against poliomyelitis

• 1823 Israeli-Lebanese exchange of fire

• 1824 Opening of a crossing point between Damascus Syria and Ankara-controlled Syria

• 1825 Iraq becomes confessional

• 1826 Iraq/NATO negotiations

• 1827 Fall in Saudi revenues

• 1828 Afghanistan represses vice

• 1829 Violence in Baluchistan

• 1830 The United States offers to add fuel to the fire in the South China Sea

• 1831 China celebrates the 120th anniversary of the birth of Deng Xiaoping

• 1832 Wang Yi / Jake Sullivan Encounters

• 1833 China’s Energy Transition

• 1834 EU representatives banned from attending Yu Wensheng trial

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1835 The UN prepares for a settlement of the Syrian conflict

• 1836 The International Criminal Court has still not indicted any Israeli or Palestinian leaders