Former negotiator of the nuclear agreement (JCPoA) and new Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi presented the international orientations of the government of President Massoud Pezeshkian on state television. Iran will continue its support for the "Resistance Axis" (i.e., all pro-Iranian Shiite groups in the Middle East) and Syria. It will pursue its partnerships with China and Russia. However, it will be more open to compromise with all the powers that wish to do so, especially with the EU, which could once again become a priority provided it abandons its unilateral coercive measures (wrongly described as "sanctions" by the Atlantic propaganda).

In particular, Araghchi said: "Our foreign policy will be comprehensive, active and influential. We have defined three missions for our foreign policy. The first is to guarantee our national interests. The second is to strengthen our national strength and security. The third is to elevate our national dignity and the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran among the nations of the world. (…) We are not seeking to resolve animosity and tension with the United States, since most of that animosity and tension is based on fundamental differences in our perspectives.

Basically, there’s no point in trying to do that. We have to deal with this animosity and tension. Iranians do not need to pay any price for this animosity. Our foreign policy should strive to reduce the price we pay for this animosity. Our position on resistance will not change. It is part of our ideals and it stems from our belief and doctrine. Our support for all groups and countries of the Resistance Axis is an unwavering principle, and we will certainly continue these fundamental policies."

Ayatollah Khamenei commented on the interview by saying that there is no harm in talking to the enemy, but that it should never be trusted.

The new government was easily sworn in by the Majlis (parliament) in an atmosphere of compromise and consensus-building.

☞ Abbas Araghchi is a former Revolutionary Guard. Very loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he reported to him on the stages of international negotiations through Ali Akbar Velayati, at the risk of provoking conflicts with his superior, Said Jalili. Sociologically, he is very representative of the pro-Western bourgeoisie. His family owned a large carpet export company. He had included in the JCPoA agreement the liberalization of Persian carpet sales, from which his family has greatly benefited.