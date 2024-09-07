Current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer campaigned for Brexit, in line with the interests of the owning class and the vision of Winston Churchill. He was the Labour Party’s shadow minister in charge of the referendum. Unbeknownst to then-First Secretary of the Party Jeremy Corbin, he joined the Trilateral Commission, created by David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, and Zbigniew Brzezinski to strengthen the economic ties of the United States and its North American, European, and Japanese allies, in the spirit of the Atlantic Charter (i.e., Anglo-Saxon domination of the world). In violation of the rules of the House of Commons, he did not declare his membership to the Trilateral Commission.

• US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jacob "Jake" Sullivan were also members of this organization, as well as current Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Danish European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. They have stopped participating in meetings since they took on official duties

• The French members are Jacques Aschenbroich (Valeo), Laurent Bigorgne (director of the Montaigne Institut where the Macronist party was created), Sophie Boissard (Korian Group), Stéphane Boujnah (Euronext), Jean-Louis Bourlanges (former MEP), Patrick Buffet (former CEO of Eramet), François Bujon de l’Estang (former France ambassador to Washington), Patrick Combes (Compagnie Financière Tradition), Yves-Louis Darricarrère (Lazard frères Bank), Thierry Déau (Méridiam), Marie-Ange Debon, Élisabeth Guigou (Anna Lindh Foundation), Sylvie Kauffmann (editorialist for Le Monde), Jean Lemierre (BNP-Paribas Bank), Hervé Mariton (Federation of Overseas Companies), Denis Simonneau (EuropaNova) and Jean-Claude Trichet (former President of the European Central Bank).