The newsletter is published in several languages. Several foreign ministries from different countries have already subscribed. However, it presents a view of the world so different from that of the subsidized press that, in France, the Press Joint Committee refuses to recognize it as a publication in its own right. According to the Commission, “we don’t do journalism” (sic).

Admittedly, we are real journalists, not parrots of the powers that be.

Our director of publication and editor-in-chief directed French magazines several years ago, and has won journalism awards abroad. He has regularly contributed to some fifteen major dailies and magazines around the world.

Voltaire, International Newsletter is available by subscription for €500 a year], is published 42 times a year (not in July-August, nor during the Christmas holydays). It’s an indispensable tool for any professional in international relations or defense.

What’s more, 10 times a year, subscribers are invited to a Zoom virtual meeting with publication’s director Thierry Meyssan.

Contents of issue N°99:

EDITORIAL

• 1887 The financial lobby pleads for European integration by the bankers

AMERICAS

• 1888 According to Washington, neither Israel nor the Palestinians want a peace deal

• 1889 Washington considers a separate peace agreement with Hamas

• 1890 Washington confronted with the IDF assassination of one of its nationals

• 1891 House Foreign Affairs Committee analyzes the debacle in Afghanistan

• 1892 CIA says Russian nuclear war threats are not credible

• 1893 Nicaragua frees 135 political prisoners

• 1894 Spain pursues the strategy of alternative presidents in Venezuela

EUROPE

• 1895 Lindsay Hoyle pleads for censorship

• 1896 The Bundestag debated Covid-19 not on scientific grounds, but on political instructions

• 1897 Olaf Scholz radically changes policy

• 1898 Hungary will send buses of illegal migrants to Brussels

• 1899 The European Commission continues to support Ukraine

• 1900 According to Washington, Iran is supplying short-range missiles to Russia

• 1901 EU enlargement is inevitable

• 1902 Serbia claims its alliance with Russia

• 1903 Ruslan Stefanchuk accompanies unelected President Volodymyr Zelensky

• 1904 The United States and the United Kingdom consult before going to war with Russia

• 1905 Ukraine hosts the Fourth Summit of the International Action Program against Crimea

• 1906 Council of Europe calls for the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine

• 1907 Russia still has no information about the sabotage of Nord Stream

AFRICA

• 1908 Final Declaration of the China-Africa Summit (FOCAC)

• 1909 Freezing of Libyan accounts in the USA

• 1910 Algerian presidential election

ASIA

• 1911 For Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is surrounded

• 1912 Hamas rejects the deployment of U.S. troops in the Philadelphia corridor

• 1913 Palestinian Authority holds state funeral for US-Turkish murdered by IDF

• 1914 London would plan to station soldiers in Lebanon

• 1915 Hezbollah now has FPV drones

• 1916 Türkiye makes new demands of Syria

• 1917 Egyptian-Turkish Alliance

• 1918 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemns Israeli expansionism

• 1919 Accusations against Iranian involvement in Ukraine

OCEANIA

• 1920 The Five Eyes set up information exchange platform "Migration 5" in Australia

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1921 The UN Security Council reviews the situation in Ukraine

• 1922 UN Security Council reviews the situation in Sudan

• 1923 The UN Security Council reviews Syria’s chemical military program

• 1924 Palestine now sits in the UN General Assembly

• 1925 According to António Guterres, Gaza’s food shortage worsens

• 1926 Volker Turk demands that the consequences of the ICJ’s decisions be drawn