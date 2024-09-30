Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°101 - 27 September 2024

EDITORIAL

• 1980 Is the proposed ceasefire in Lebanon US-French or Israeli?

AMERICAS

• 1981 Canada and the United States negotiate their Arctic border

• 1982 After saying otherwise, the United States supports Israel to crush Lebanon

• 1983 Dennis Ross produces a documentary series against Hezbollah

• 1984 Useless Quad meeting

• 1985 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounces Israel’s right to revenge

EUROPE

• 1986 Fernando Sampedro Marcos wants the EU to reach an agreement on Venezuela

• 1987 Pedro Sánchez denounces the increase in wars

• 1988 Sweden and Finland want to make EU funds conditional on respect for the rule of law

• 1989 The EU preemptively attacks China on dairy products at the WTO and prepares to impose tariffs on its electric vehicles

• 1990 The Hungarian EU Presidency agrees to put on the agenda a loan to Ukraine secured by the profits generated by blocked Russian assets.

• 1991 EU supports Ukraine

AFRICA

• 1992 Emmanuel Macron could acknowledge France’s responsibility in the death of Larbi Ben M’hidi

• 1993 Bassirou Diomaye Faye denounces the imposition of civilizational norms as universal standards

• 1994 Arrest of two members of the Wagner Group in Chad

• 1995 Burkina Faso denounces destabilization operations

• 1996 A member of the Wagner Group as special adviser to the Central African President

• 1997 Jean-Jacques Wondo sentenced to death in the DRC

• 1998 Cyril Ramaphosa denounces Israeli apartheid

ASIA

• 1999 Israel vs. Al-Jazeera

• 2000 Netanyahu government admits failure against Hamas

• 2001 Israel deploys Unit 98 to its northern border

• 2002 Yoav Gallant announces an operation against Lebanon

• 2003 Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates his allegations on the Philadelphia corridor

• 2004 Israel Katz accuses Hezbollah of playing into the hands of terrorists

• 2005 Israel attacks Lebanon

• 2006 Israel advises Lebanese civilians to flee

• 2007 Abdullah II condemns Israel’s systematic violations of Jerusalem’s holy sites

• 2008 Syria unites its tribes against Kurdish mercenaries

• 2009 Damascus retaliates against Katerji militia leaders who fled the country

• 2010 Israel attacks Tartus

• 2011 Some jihadists in Idlib oppose Turkish-Syrian normalization

• 2012 Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemns Israel’s genocidal intent

• 2013 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemns Israeli mass murders in Gaza and calls on the General Assembly to stop them by force

• 2014 The IRGC stop all digital contact

• 2015 Masoud Pezeshkian proposes to negotiate with the West

• 2016 Iran refuses to intervene in Lebanon

• 2017 Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the UN

• 2018 Mohamed Muizzu condemns Israel’s systematic killing of journalists

• 2019 Presidential election in Sri Lanka

OCEANIA

• 2020 Australia supports civilians in Gaza

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2021 UN Security Council discusses situation in Ukraine

• 2022 Volker Türk says Israel’s operation against Lebanese pagers and walkie-talkies is contrary to international humanitarian law

• 2023 G7 supports Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction