Most of us think that the Islamic Republic of Iran is primarily turned against Israel. This is to misunderstand the teaching of Imam Khomeini and to ignore the many relationships between the two countries.

Ruhollah Khomeiny was an anti-imperialist in a country that suffered first from the United Kingdom, then from the United States.

It is unknown in the West, but during the First World War, Iran suffered a terrible famine that decimated a third, or even half, of its population, making it one of the main victims of this conflict [1]. This catastrophe has hardly been studied in the West and is generally not mentioned in works on the Great War. In any case, Iranians are convinced that this genocide was caused by the requisition of crops to feed the British army against the Ottomans and the Russians. Subsequently, in 1953, the United Kingdom joined forces with the United States to overthrow Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, who had nationalized oil at the expense of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, and to impose the Nazi Fazlollah Zahedi as his successor [2]. The latter then established a sadistic political police, the SAVAK [3], with the help of a group of revisionist Zionists delegated by Yitzhak Shamir, then head of a branch of the Israeli Mossad.

This is why Ayatollah Khomeini’s writings are always first directed against the United States and the United Kingdom (“the great and the little Satan”), Israel being presented only as the expression of the Anglo-Saxons and not as an independent power.

However, the close ties of the Persian Empire with Israel have never ceased. Even today, the Eilat-Ashkelon oil pipeline, built in 1968 with the Shah, is still operated by a company owned half by Israel and half by Iran. Any publication on the owners of this pipeline is punishable by 15 years in prison in Israel [4].

These points having been made, it is appropriate to recall the importance of the Iran-Contra affair in the history of the Islamic Republic.

This operation by the US secret services was conceived by SS-Hauptsturmführer Klaus Barbie, who had organized the dictatorship of Hugo Banzer in Bolivia and the Medellin cartel. It was a question of supplying weapons to the pro-US mercenaries who were fighting against the revolution claiming to be from Augusto Sandino (the "Sandinistas"). However, Barbie was arrested and extradited to France. Colonel Oliver North, who led a secret team of assassins within the National Security Council, took over the case. He imagined a much more complex operation: to free the US civilians taken hostage during the Lebanese civil war in exchange for weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran so that it could defend itself during the war imposed by Iraq and overthrow President Saddam Hussein. These weapons were allegedly taken by Israel from those supplied to it by the United States and transferred to Iran. But some of them would have reached the Nicaraguan Contras. This project obtained the support of the assistant to the Secretary of State, the revisionist Zionist Elliott Abrams.

Contact was therefore made with an Iranian deputy, Hassan Rohani, whom the US services knew from the time of the Shah. He introduced them to the president of the Majlis (parliament), Hashemi Rafsanjani. The operation was so important that the commissions paid to the latter allowed him to become the richest man in his country.

Despite all the official investigations that have been conducted into this dark affair, the most important things remain secret. In any case, it is clear that Hassan Rouhani (who became president from 2013 to 2021) and Hashemi Rafsanjani (who became president from 1989 to 1997) were collaborators of the team of Oliver North and Elliott Abrams.

In 2006-2007, Elliott Abrams—still him—co-directed with Liz Cheney (daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney) the Syria Policy and Operations Group; a cross-cutting institution of the Bush Jr. administration, with a top-secret budget. It oversaw aid to the Iranian opposition and to all those who fight against the “mullahs’ regime” wherever they are.

Oliver North is no longer active, but Elliott Abrams organized Benjamin Netanyahu’s last election campaign, his alliance with the Kahanists (Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Force and Bezalel Smotrich’s Jewish Home) to reform the revisionist Zionist movement (of the fascist Zeev Jabotinsky [5]) and his transformation of Israeli legal constitutional rules (what the opposition and many commentators have called a “coup d’état”).

The Iranians do not want to destroy their rivals. So they have gotten into the habit, when two groups come into conflict, of creating a commission to reconcile them. Since it generally does not succeed and, on the contrary, itself comes into conflict with another institution, they create a fourth and so on. In the end, they obtain a very complex organizational chart in which the slightest decision requires a dozen signatures that no one ever manages to gather all of them. The system has thus blocked itself.

In 1993-1994, the Revolutionary Guards sent soldiers to fight alongside NATO in Bosnia-Herzegovina. They came to the aid of President Alija Izetbegović. There was no opposition between the Islamic Republic of President Hashemi Rafsanjani and the Anglo-Saxons. Saudi Arabia and Osama bin Laden’s Arab Legion were involved in this joint operation.

In 2005, a major press campaign was launched against the new Iranian president, the anti-imperialist Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Reuters invented a statement by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to make people believe that he wanted to wipe Israel off the map. This false quote drew condemnation from the United Nations Security Council before the intoxication was discovered and Reuters wrote a denial [6]. President Ahmadinejad had simply said that the State of Israel, like the Soviet Union, would be swept away by time, not that its population should be thrown into the sea. No matter: the false quote is now included in many books as established fact.

It was also at this time that the Anglo-Saxons began a campaign to make people believe that Iran wanted to acquire nuclear weapons to crush Israel. They hoped to justify an attack on Iran after those in Afghanistan and Iraq [7]. However, it was the Shah who wanted to acquire an atomic bomb; a project solemnly abandoned by Imam Ruhollah Khomeini in 1988 and never revived since.

In 2009, when the United States attempted a colour revolution during the re-election of nationalist President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Washington then clearly relied on former President Hashemi Rafsanjani. They finally managed, in 2013, to negotiate with envoys of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameni, the ouster of Ahmadinejad’s group from the presidential election and the appointment of Hassan Rohani.

In 2011, the head of Iranian counter-espionage in charge of combating Mossad infiltration who was appointed was... an Israeli agent. He remained in office until 2021 and now lives in Israel. He surrounded himself with a team of about twenty people who fled with him to Israel. They were the ones who organized the assassinations of the nuclear scientists and the theft of the archives exhibited by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under these conditions, it is not surprising that an Iranian source informed Israel of the places and times when it could assassinate the leaders of Hezbollah one by one. Especially since the supreme leader is currently negotiating with the Biden administration with the idea of reaching an agreement before November 5, the date of the US presidential election. That is to say, the pro-US are today more powerful than ever in Tehran.

Iran’s main problem is not the opposition between conservatives and renovators, as the Western press claims (the conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was in favor of the freedom to wear the veil and the beard, while the renovator Mir Hossein Moussavi was against the freedom of homosexuals), but in the paralysis of institutions. There is certainly an anti-Jewish current in Iran, just as there was a Nazi party, but the Jewish community is represented in the Majlis (parliament). Iranian political life can rather be explained in a sociological manner: the bourgeoisie of Tehran and Isfahan draws its wealth from international trade and therefore aspires to the abolition of borders, while the common people of the countryside remember the famine that decimated their families under the inflexible gaze of the Anglo-Saxons.

What you need to remember:

• A small Iranian minority is sympathetic to the West and Israel. President Rafsanjani had sent soldiers to fight under NATO command in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

• It is not impossible to hold an anti-Israeli discourse while doing business with Tel Aviv: even today the two states jointly operate an oil pipeline that is essential to the Israeli economy.

• Pro-Israel supporters have held important positions in the Islamic Republic. It is not surprising that it was Iranian officials who betrayed Hassan Nasrallah.

