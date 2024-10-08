• Secretary General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated on September 28, 2024, fifty-four years to the day after the sudden death of Gamal Abdel Nasser, President of the United Arab Republic (Egypt).

☞ The reference to Nasser is not accidental: the raïs had died (officially of a heart problem) when he had just rejected US Secretary of State William P. Rogers’ Arab-Israeli peace plan and was preparing to impeach his third vice-president, Anwar Sadat. Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated while fighting for the independence of Palestine and while questioning the goals of some of his companions. Hassan Nasrallah had just accepted the US-French ceasefire plan, but had only time to inform Washington and Paris about it, not to make it public (cf VAI 2048)).

• Hassan Nasrallah was a Sayyed, i.e. he was a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohamed. He was nicknamed "Said al-Muqawama" (Mr. Resistance), because of his stubborn action against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. His death was felt not only in Lebanon, Syria and Iran, but throughout the Muslim world, especially the Arab world.

Unlike other Shia leaders, he addressed everyone, never using a religious reference when addressing non-Muslims. Although a spiritual leader, he defended a secular vision of the state.

Under his command, Hezbollah became the most powerful people’s army in the world. First financially supported by Syria, then by Iran, it gradually built up its own financing networks around the world, particularly in Africa. It had gigantic weaponry offered mainly by Iran. Hezbollah had become Lebanon’s main defense force, so much so that the country’s regular army willingly asked it to deploy on the Lebanese border, rendering Resolution 1701, drafted at the end of the 2006 war by Victoria Nuland and amended by then French President Jacques Chirac, ineffective from the Israeli point of view.

Contrary to the Western view of its activities, it has never carried out terrorist operations abroad (neither in Argentina nor Bulgaria), nor ever used its weapons against other Lebanese political parties (the 2008 operation only targeted buildings used by NATO and Israel, not those used by the Hariri family).

Since the Lebanese political system links elections to religious affiliations, Hassan Nasrallah was unable to run for president of Lebanon. However, if Lebanon had chosen its president on the principle of “one man, one vote”, he would have been elected by a large majority.

Moreover, Hezbollah has gradually replaced the shortcomings of the State, whether in terms of roads, health or education.

Hassan Nasrallah had gone with Iranian envoy Abbas Nilforoushan to Hezbollah’s headquarters in Haret Hreik (south of Beirut) for a meeting with 22 commanders, including Ali Karaki, who wished to complain about Iran’s refusal of support (cf. VIN 2016). An "Iranian mole" (or a mole in Iran) then warned the Mossad. Benyamin Netanyahu gave instructions to kill him and launch Operation “New Regional Order” from his hotel room in New York. He interrupted his stay in the United States and returned to Israel. The Sayyed died outside the presence of the commanders, along with his bodyguards, blown up by the explosion.

☞ To find out more, read Thierry Meyssan’s L’Effroyable Imposture 2, on the 2006 war.