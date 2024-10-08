Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

The newsletter is published in several languages. Several foreign ministries from different countries have already subscribed.

Voltaire, International Newsletter is available by subscription for €500 a year], is published 42 times a year (not in July-August, nor during the Christmas holydays). It’s an indispensable tool for any professional in international relations or defense.

What’s more, 10 times a year, subscribers are invited to a Zoom virtual meeting with publication’s director Thierry Meyssan.

Contents of issue N°102

EDITORIAL

• 2023 Assassination of Hassan Nasrallah

AMERICAS

• 2024 U.S. response to Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination

• 2025 Biden administration refuses to reveal its strategy for Ukraine

• 2026 Stanley McChrystal confronts Israeli massacres

• 2027 Lindsey Graham worried about the strategic consequences of Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination

• 2028 Jared Kushner calls for "finishing the job" in Gaza and Lebanon

• 2029 Biden administration tries to prevent annexation of Gaza

• 2030 CELAC secures postponement of European rules against deforestation

• 2031 Washington and its allies denounce the prosecution of María Corina Machado’s team

EUROPE

• 2032 Pope Francis tries to put an end to the pretensions of the Catholic Church

• 2033 East German left and right rally against the war in Ukraine

• 2034 German Constitutional Court invalidates the law on police surveillance

• 2035 FPÖ triumphs in the general elections in Austria

• 2036 Poland proposes to place Crimea under UN administration

• 2037 Viktor Orbán offers his good offices to Bulgaria and North Macedonia

• 2038 EU offers to ensure funding for the Palestinian Authority

• 2039 The European Commission and the Syrian refugees and displaced Lebanese

• 2040 Mario Draghi promotes strengthening the internal market over joint borrowing

• 2041 The Court of Justice of the EU dismisses the Catalan separatists

• 2042 María Corina Machado awarded by the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly

ASIA

• 2043 Moody’s downgrades Israeli economy again

• 2044 Yair Lapid wants to end the operation in Lebanon

• 2045 Gideon Sa’ar joins Netanyahu government

• 2046 Yoav Gallant assures that the invasion of Lebanon has no other goal than that of Gaza: to fight against terrorists

• 2047 Israel declares António Guterres persona non grata

• 2048 Lebanon confirms that Hassan Nasrallah had accepted US-French ceasefire proposal

• 2049 Hashem Saffiedine succeeds Hassan Nasrallah

• 2050 According to Mark Kelly and the NYT, US bombs killed Hassan Nasrallah

• 2051 Mohammad Ali Al-Husseini accuses Iran of betraying Hassan Nasrallah

• 2052 Confusion around Resolution 1701

• 2053 Strange Iranian attack on Israel

• 2054 Ali Khamenei to announce Iran’s strategy against Israel

• 2055 Mahmoud Ahmadinejad reveals Israeli infiltration in Iran

• 2056 Thailand Allows Gay Wedding

• 2057 Militarist and revisionist Shigeru Ishiba appointed Japanese Prime Minister

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2058 Mahmoud Abbas addresses the UN General Assembly

• 2059 Sergey Lavrov addresses the UN General Assembly

• 2060 Israel informs the UN of its entry into Lebanon

• 2061 According to UNRWA, 10,000 Gazan patients should be urgently evacuated

• 2062 Creation of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution

• 2063 Mark Rutte new NATO Secretary General