The US and British armies bombed Yemen on 4 October. They targeted Ansar Allah military bases.

Yemeni media said seven bombings hit the airport in Hodeida, a major port city, and the Katheib area, which has a military base controlled by Ansar Allah. Four others hit the Seiyana area. Two hit Dhamar province. Ansar Allah’s media office also reported three airstrikes in Bayda province, southeast of Sanaa.

☞ These bombings came at a time when researchers at West Point Military Academy have shown that Ansar Allah (pejoratively referred to as "Houthis", i.e. "the Houthi family gang") is morally resistant to destruction [1]. They are thus militarily useless.

☞ Ansar Allah is not a small group of fanatics that has interfered in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the instigation of Iran. It is a political party that emerged from the victorious Resistance in a ten-year war against Saudi Arabia and Israel that had set up a joint headquarters on the other side of the Red Sea, in the unrecognized state of Somaliland.