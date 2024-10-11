Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°103 - 11 October 2024

EDITORIAL

• 2064 The Anglo-Saxons carry on bombing Yemen, although West Point considers it ineffective

AMERICAS

• 2065 Canada to Collect Personal Data from EU Travelers and pass it on to the "Five Eyes"

• 2066 For Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, freedom of speech is the major obstacle to mind control

• 2067 How Washington sees the October 7th attack

• 2068 Joe Biden called Benjamin Netanyahu a "fucking liar"

• 2069 According to the NYT, Yahya Sinwar is alive

EUROPE

• 2070 London evacuates its nationals from Lebanon

• 2071 Boris Johnson’s disputed memoirs

• 2072 British counterintelligence thwarts Russian and Iranian plots

• 2073 France’s Jewish community considers President Macron an enemy of Israel

• 2074 Case filed in the Netherlands against Mossad officials for manipulating the ICC

• 2075 US Navy was in the vicinity of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, transponders disabled, before the sabotage

• 2076 For the Court of Justice of the EU, Moldova is not a safe state

• 2077 19.6% of European citizens were discriminated against in 2023

• 2078 European Parliament and “democratic backsliding in Georgia”

• 2079 European Parliament hearings with Viktor Orbán and Ursula von der Leyen

• 2080 Third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit

• 2081 According to Mark Rutte, the purpose of NATO is to defend freedom, and therefore Ukraine

• 2082 Julian Assange’s speech at the Council of Europe

• 2083 Alexander Lukashenko says Belarus would defend Ukraine if it were to be attacked by Poland

• 2084 Viktor Bout is back

• 2085 Russian-Iranian negotiations

AFRICA

• 2086 Algerian police director jailed

• 2087 Abdelmadjid Tebboune specifies what he expects from France

• 2088 Libyan oil production resumes

• 2089 Conflict between Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire

ASIA

• 2090 IDF releases images of Hezbollah tunnels

• 2091 Uncertainty persists over Iran’s damage to the IDF

• 2092 Benjamin Netanyahu names his "seven fronts" and shouts "shame on him!" referring to President Macron

• 2093 Netanyahu’s cabinet plans to hand over to IDF humanitarian aid to Gaza

• 2094 Israeli Defense Industry is worried about no longer being able to import its own production

• 2095 130 Israeli soldiers threaten to desert if government persists in failing to negotiate hostage release

• 2096 According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran wants to send the civilized world back to the dark ages

• 2097 For Yoav Gallant, Hezbollah is a headless organization

• 2098 IDF reportedly used depleted uranium weapons in Lebanon

• 2099 Hachem Safieddine is also believed to have been murdered by the IDF

• 2100 IDF Calls on UNIFIL to Allow Passage

• 2101 IDF assassinates Saeed Atallah and his family in northern Lebanon

• 2102 The IDF makes progress as the Lebanese population flees

• 2103 Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Lebanese

• 2104 Khaled Meshal calls for "keeping up the fight"

• 2105 Al-Jazeera airs documentary on crimes by Israeli soldiers in Gaza

• 2106 Iran’s Fattah missiles cannot be stopped by either Israel or NATO

• 2107 Iran could give up the principle of the Resistance Axis

• 2108 Reza Pahlavi sends a message to the peoples of the Middle East

• 2109 Pakistan must confront both popular opposition and terrorist attacks

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2110 Eight new territories ask the UN to decolonize

• 2111 Flight of the Lebanese from the IDF massacres

• 2112 G7 takes a stand for Israel and against the Resistance Axis