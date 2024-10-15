The Israel-Iran war is bringing the United States closer to a direct collision with Russia [1], while Moscow has already drawn its red line in Iran [2].

NBC claims that Israel has identified targets to hit in its retaliation against Iran, which would focus on military and energy infrastructure [3]. It is unclear whether this includes oil and gas facilities, which would hurt Kamala Harris, a fan of the 20-year-delayed green agenda, and benefit oilman Trump.

Beyond the remarkable analysis of Thierry Meyssan, who knows like few others the hierarchy of the Persian theocracy - he claims that the assassination of the Lebanese Shiite leader Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah was perpetrated by elements of the Mossad operating within the Iranian regime [4] - the famous American nuclear inspector Scott Ritter (SR), who had not managed to find the hilarious weapons of mass destruction of Saddam Hussein, the very ones that served as a pretext for the American war against Iraq, addresses in a poignant video [5] the strong probability that Israel will drop its clandestine atomic bombs on one of the main sites of Iran’s peaceful nuclear projects, at Fordow [6], in the mountainous bowels of Iran.

Historian Eric Zuesse recommends watching the video above by Scott Ritter, who describes the baseness of Israel and the United States [7]. From minute 12 to minute 20, in 8 minutes, SR explains that “Israel will use its nuclear weapons (sic!) to strike Fordow”. SR takes for granted Israel’s clandestine nuclear endowment (served by atomic scientists with whom he collaborated), without specifying its quantity or quality.

According to him, a launch of conventional weapons would not disturb Iran too much, as would be the case with the B-61 tactical thermonuclear gravity bombs - dropped by B-2 bombers - or the W72/D2 tactical nuclear warheads with low atomic content dropped by Trident submarines.

Based on his nuclear expertise, SR considers that Iran is already a nuclear power, and it has little time left to manufacture its own bombs, without the help of Russia, since it has the know-how to do so.

Beyond the astonishing precision capability of hypersonic missiles, which struck the Nevatim military base - where Israel concentrates its best F-35 aircraft, 20 of which were reportedly destroyed by Iran’s unstoppable hypersonic missiles, which is severely criticized by the Netanyahu government - 16 kilometers from the clandestine Dimona nuclear power plant [8], Iran’s nuclear technological capacity, still peaceful today, constitutes a "game changer".

According to SR, it would be suicidal for the genocidal Netanyahu to launch his nuclear bombs against Iran, which would retaliate as it should, leading to the destruction of Israel [9]. SR claims that Iranian retaliation would cost the lives of 12 (sic) million people in Israel - he surely added the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank - and that in total, it would wipe out 100 (sic) million human beings throughout the Middle East: if Iran is bombed, it will be the end of Israel (minute 18).

Unless we are witnessing a new choreography of give and take between Israel and Iran—one that will leave Iran’s nuclear facilities and hydrocarbon infrastructure untouched—it seems very strange that, in this sequence of retaliation, it has occurred to the United States to immediately place a Thaad anti-missile system in Israel to repel Iranian retaliation ( [10].

If this is not a scene from Biden’s Kabuki theater, it seems implausible that U.S. military strategists are unaware that the Thaad anti-missile system stationed in Israel cannot stop Iran’s unstoppable hypersonic missiles, whose primary target would be the clandestine nuclear reactor at Dimona, without the need to drop nuclear bombs that Iran does not yet possess.