On 14 October, the Chinese authorities published a report entitled Volt Typhoon III: A Cyber

Espionage and Disinformation Campaign conducted by US Government Agencies. It follows those published on April 15 (on the "Marble" kit) and July 8, 2024 (on the archiving and processing of all data sent by submarine cables).

According to this document, Washington’s denunciation of an alleged Chinese espionage

operation called "Volt Typhoon" was a delusion. In reality, Washington was the one that created this virus by attributing it to others to hide its general surveillance of Internet communications.

The document studies several operations against the French (under Presidents Jacques Chirac and François Hollande), German and Japanese authorities.