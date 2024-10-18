Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°104

EDITORIAL

• 2213 China Releases Report on U.S. Internet Spying

AMERICAS

• 2214 Vogue Magazine Campaigns for Kamala Harris

• 2215 Biden administration intends to use Hassan Nasrallah’s death to have Joseph Aoun elected as president of Lebanon

• 2216 The Pentagon officially sends a hundred soldiers to Israel

• 2217 Washington warns Israel against lack of humanitarian aid to Gazans

• 2218 The United States and Canada against a PFLP NGO

• 2219 Message from Xi Jinping at the NCUSCR Gala in New York

EUROPE

• 2220 Twice as many U.S. Special Forces transit a British base in Cyprus to secretly visit Israel

• 2221 London imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers

• 2222 Fitch gives France a "negative outlook"

• 2223 Events in the French island of Martinique

• 2224 Germany resumes arms deliveries to Israel

• 2225 Jens Stoltenberg, from NATO to the Munich Security Conference

• 2226 European Council sanctions Gagauz separatists

• 2227 European Council unable to choose between two forms of organization of international relations

• 2228 32 States signed the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine

• 2229 Ukrainian Victory Plan

AFRICA

• 2230 Why the U.S. Pushed for the Removal of Sadiq al-Kabir

• 2231 Félix Tshisekedi and Emmanuel Macron are at loggerheads

ASIA

• 2232 Israel’s Supreme Court Asks Netanyahu Government to Release Plan to Evacuate Gazans

• 2233 IDF Refuses to Respond to High Court on October 7 Attack

• 2234 Why IDF Delayed the Attack on Iran

• 2235 Five-year secret defense agreement between Israel and the United Kingdom

• 2236 Israel releases journalist Jeremy Loffredo

• 2237 Haredim threaten to quit government

• 2238 According to Haaretz, Israel funds illegal settlers in the West Bank

• 2239 Disproportionate bombings in Gaza

• 2240 Hezbollah agrees to withdraw north of the Litani River

• 2241 Hezbollah’s armament

• 2242 A draft resolution on Lebanon is being prepared in the UN Security Council.

• 2243 Syria, Israel’s new target?

• 2244 GCC calls on Washington to ensure that Israel does not bomb Iranian oil facilities

• 2245 Stagnation of Israel-Hamas negotiations

• 2246 The Talabani clan counts on Baghdad to regain power in Erbil

• 2247 Ankara resumes negotiations with Abdullah Öcalan

• 2248 Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Israel is destroying the conscience of humanity

• 2249 General Esmail Qaani suspected of being an Israeli agent

• 2250 Funeral of General Abbas Nilforoushan

• 2251 Indonesia can count on China for the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference

• 2252 Agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the Retrocession of the Chagos Islands

• 2253 Negotiations on the decolonization of New Caledonia

• 2254 Beijing intends to use Buddhism to expand its influence

• 2255 China Activates Tax on Income Earned Abroad

• 2256 Update on the New Silk Road

• 2257 China condemns the Quad strategy

• 2258 China’s Position on Arab-Israeli Conflicts

• 2259 Nihon Hidankyo, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Recipient

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2260 After the attack on UNIFIL, the West begins to distance itself from the IDF

• 2261 NATO becomes a de facto alliance in the Pacific