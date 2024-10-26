Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°105

EDITORIAL

• 2262 Settlers prepare for ’resettlement in Gaza’

AMERICAS

• 2263 Joe Biden reframes Western policy towards Ukraine

• 2264 Lloyd Austin announces new aid to Ukraine

• 2265 Satellite images of an upcoming attack on Iran

• 2266 Bernie Sanders calls for US investigation into Israeli attack on journalists in Lebanon in October 2023

• 2267 US State Department’s Strange Wanted Notice

• 2268 Mercosur-EU agreement on the verge of being signed, despite opposition from some European farmers

EUROPE

• 2269 Emmanuel Macron rebalances his position on the Arab-Israeli conflict

• 2270 The General Secretariat of the French Government Considers a Suspension of Democracy

• 2271 Annalena Baerbock faces a dilemma over arms shipments to Israel

• 2272 The Poles are concerned that the Intermarium project has been abandoned in favor of the Mitteleuropa project.

• 2273 Poles are no longer in tune with Ukrainians

• 2274 Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz condemns Ukrainians’ unfair financial advantages

• 2275 Controversy over the 1956 events in Budapest

• 2276 European Council’s New Approach to Immigration

• 2277 European parliamentarians condemn the murders of 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war

• 2278 Moldovan referendum blatantly rigged

• 2279 EU interference in Georgia

• 2280 Ukraine’s "Victory Plan"

• 2281 For Vladimir Putin, the BRICS are not anti-Western

AFRICA

• 2282 Political upheaval in Libya

• 2283 Agreement on securing the Chad-CAR borders

• 2284 Angola accuses M23 of violating ceasefire in DRC

ASIA

• 2285 Hezbollah attacks Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence

• 2286 Danny Danon condemns a report by the UN secretary-general

• 2287 Seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran

• 2288 Israël Katz appeals to French courts over Israel’s exclusion from the Euronaval exhibition

• 2289 A messianic clip denigrating the IDF

• 2290 Israel confirms long-term military occupation of Gaza Strip

• 2291 Ethnic cleansing of the northern Gaza Strip continues

• 2292 Khalil Hayya new leader of Hamas

• 2293 According to the IDF, six Al-Jazeera journalists are members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad

• 2294 US-Israel Strategy for Lebanon

• 2295 IDF fantasizes about its targets

• 2296 Intentionally or not, French Journalist Renaud Girard’s fantasies provoke a diplomatic mess

• 2297 IDF destroys Hezbollah-linked charities

• 2298 Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood Supports Same Position Toward Israel as Iran Does

• 2299 Attempt to restart the war against Syria

• 2300 Saudi Arabia Takes Up Israeli Narrative Against Settlement Resistance

• 2301 Death of Fethullah Gülen

• 2302 Abbas Araghchi threatens to retaliate against states that take part in an attack against his country

• 2303 Threat of anti-Israeli and/or anti-American attacks in Sri Lanka

• 2304 North Korea takes part in Russia’s defense

• 2305 Xi Jinping’s goals in his alliance with Russia

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2306 UNCTAD says it would take 350 years to rebuild the Gaza Strip

• 2307 Benjamin Netanyahu ignores UNICEF and WFP