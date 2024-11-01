Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°106

EDITORIAL

• 2308 Luis Arce allegedly planned the assassination of his rival Evo Morales

AMERICAS

• 2309 Robert Kennedy Jr. calls for a vote against Kamala Harris’ neocon

• 2310 For Washington, Iran is not in the military nuclear race

• 2311 Netflix removes Palestinian movies from its catalog

• 2312 US Peace Plan in Gaza

EUROPE

• 2313 London’s support for genocide is nothing new

• 2314 London considers that Israel should support UNRWA, rather than ban it

• 2315 International Conference in Support of the Population and Sovereignty of Lebanon

• 2316 Germany prepares to restore compulsory military service

• 2317 Nordic Council backs Zelensky regime

• 2318 Austria condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL

• 2319 Towards European Intelligence Coordination

• 2320 European Commission pressures Serbia, Georgia and Türkiye to condemn Russia

• 2321 EU will not help Lebanese refugees in Syria

• 2322 Sakharov Prize awarded to pro-Western Venezuelan opposition

• 2323 According to EU, Russia is violating UN nuclear non-proliferation resolutions

• 2324 UN and EU condemn Polish law banning abortion for malformations

• 2325 According to the European Commission, China is distorting UN Resolution 2758

• 2326 International Conference for the Liberation of Ukrainian Prisoners and Deportees

• 2327 Russia unable to pay its share to the SCO

AFRICA

• 2328 Morocco receives Emmanuel Macron

ASIA

• 2329 Israel bombs Iran

• 2330 Channel 12-star reporter destroys building in Lebanon

• 23331 Knesset authorizes interior minister to expel relatives of terrorists

• 2332 Medical condition of Israeli soldiers

• 2333 Israel bans UNRWA

• 2334 Consequences of the agreements between the Haredim and Benjamin Netanyahu

• 2335 Racist Likud Bill

• 2336 Hamas’ position in the negotiations

• 2337 IDF raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital

• 2338 Campaign against Israeli literary institutions

• 2339 Human toll in Gaza

• 2340 IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel at risk of earthquake

• 2341 Evolution of Hezbollah

• 2342 Ansar Allah resumes attacks on Israel-linked ships

• 2343 Israeli Attack on Iran

• 2344 Baloch attack on Iran

• 2345 Execution of German spy in Iran

• 2346 The Japanese Liberal Democratic Party loses its majority

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2347 NATO and EU set up a high-level task force to strengthen cooperation