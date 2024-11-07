The Voltairenet.org website was violently attacked on 2, 3 and 4 November 2024. Powerful computers with numerous internet accesses carried out a DDoS attack, saturating the site with 60,000 requests per hour (i.e. more than three million requests in total), while hackers penetrated the private part of the site.

This operation, requiring very significant resources, coincided with the publication of our article on the BRICS summit, available in thirteen languages, in the context of the US presidential election. Our site, which was not accessible for two and a half days, has been restored and is currently being repaired.

In the past, we have suffered major attacks without being able to identify their origins, with the exception of those in 2006, claimed in the Israeli press by IDF unit 8200.