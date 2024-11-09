Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia presented the Security Council with a picture of the situation in Ukraine on 31st October.

According to him, the Ukrainian army has gained 250 km² in one year, during its

counteroffensive, but is losing 30 km² per day today and even 478 km² during the month of October alone. Yet the Zelensky regime continues to congratulate itself on its progress and to proclaim its victory. The United States intends to plunder the Ukrainian subsoil (uranium, titanium, lithium and graphite) which Senator Lindsey Graham has estimated at between $10 and $12 trillion.

The EU Council is talking about a possible loan to Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets, on the condition that control of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is transferred to Brussels.

As the resources of the subsoil do not belong to the Government, but to the Ukrainian people, the "Zelensky peace plan" has classified the annexes that authorize its looting as "Secret-Defense".

Western illegitimate sanctions have failed to hinder Russian economic growth (3.9 - 4% this year), while the German economy is collapsing. Russia’s isolation is a failure, as shown by the presence of 36 heads of state and government in Kazan last week.

Kiev is trying to recruit new soldiers by all means, constantly lowering the age of recruits, while half of its population has already fled, including 5.3 million to Russia in the first year. There were 100,000 to 170,000 deserters, 30,000 of whom were prosecuted for going AWOL. The regime has had at least a hundred of its soldiers shot dead for refusing to obey and is recruiting foreign mercenaries.

The private military companies "Academy", "Cubic", "Darkhorse Benefits", "Dyn Corporation", "Forward Observations Group", "Hyperion Services", "Sons of Liberty International", "ASBS Othago" and "European Security Academy" send the mercenaries they manage to recruit abroad.

In the end, Russia’s goals of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine have not changed. This war, if it continues any longer, can only end with additional Ukrainian losses.