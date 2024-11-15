Re-elected President Donald Trump is no longer the same inexperienced man he was in his first term. He has tried and tested how the United States works and has built up a team of loyalists. He intends to appoint only MAGA (Make America great again!) loyalists to his administration, i.e. the personalities who supported his challenge to the 2020 election.

His cabinet in the White House will be made up of the same people who formed his campaign cabinet.

1) His government should first be tasked with expelling from the administration the generals who participated in the "continuity government" (created by presidential decree), i.e. the Deep State, and purging the National Security services of those involved in the false statement that the Hunter Biden laptop case is nothing but Russian disinformation.

2) His second goal, in the tradition of Andrew Jackson, will be to downsize the federal state as much as possible in favor of the federated states. This was the revenge of Southerners on Northerners, or rather of Thomas Jefferson on Alexander Hamilton. This means reorienting the Armed Forces towards the defense of U.S. territory, to the detriment of “American imperialism”.

3) His third goal should be to wage an economic war against China while ending the conflicts in Ukraine and possibly the Middle East. This second point will be particularly difficult given the number of Christian Zionists who surround him.