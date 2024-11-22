Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°109

EDITORIAL

• 2435 Joe Biden and Keir Starmer authorize NATO to guide ATACMS and Storm Shadows missiles from Ukraine against Russia

AMERICAS

• 2436 US Congress Ready to Sanction the International Criminal Court

• 2437 U.S. Senate Fails to Block Arms Sales to Israel

• 2438 Donald Trump continues to put together his administration

• 2439 The two reasons for the government’s streamlining Programme

• 2440 Campaign against the confirmation of Robert Kennedy Jr.

• 2441 Pentagon Continues UFO Sighting

EUROPE

• 2442 Gaza: Pope Francis condemns the globalization of indifference

• 2443 French Senate reveals Borne and Attal governments’ denial of budget reality

• 2444 Trial of the Catalan separatists against NSO

• 2445 Olaf Scholz resumes contact with Vladimir Putin

• 2446 Andrzej Duda confirms that US bases in Poland are directed against Russia

• 2447 The Programme of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU

• 2448 MEPs reach a secret agreement to validate the Von der Leyen 2 Commission

• 2449 Hungarian EU presidency opposes reform of EU treaty balance

• 2450 The Council of the EU wants to relaunch a "two-speed Europe of defense"

• 2451 EU decides to continue its agreement with Israel despite its human rights violations

• 2452 The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense plans to build nuclear weapons

• 2453 Resignation of Aslan Bjania

• 2454 Council of Europe reaffirms its support for Ukraine

• 2455 The New Russian Nuclear Doctrine

AFRICA

• 2456 Libya takes Islamic measures against women

• 2457 Mali recovers outstanding payments from mining companies

• 2458 Legislative elections in Senegal

• 2459 Niger arrests suspected DGSE agent

ASIA

• 2460 Benjamin Netanyahu compares the events in Amsterdam to "Kristallnacht"

• 2461 Bezalel Smotrich says threat to annex Gaza will help get hostages back

• 2462 Islamic Jihad ready for separate negotiations

• 2463 The investigation into BibiGate is progressing

• 2464 Isaac Herzog forced to cancel his participation in the COP29

• 2465 Gali Baharav-Miara calls for the dismissal of Itamar Ben Gvir

• 2466 IDF uncovers Russian support for Hezbollah

• 2467 A diplomatic delegation searched at Beirut airport

• 2468 Assessment of the war in Lebanon

• 2469 Acts of war and terrorism in Lebanon

• 2470 Israeli-Lebanese negotiations stall

• 2471 IDF also bombs Syria

• 2472 Türkiye breaks with Israel

• 2473 Masoud Pezeshkian marks 100 days in power

• 2474 Bangladesh Requests Extradition of Sheikh Hasina

• 2475 Takeshi Iwaya Brings Japanese Imperialist Support to Kiev

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2476 Russia vetoes British draft resolution on Sudan

• 2477 U.S. vetoes draft resolution on Gaza

• 2478 Many States disagree over the ambiguous wording of resolutions on women

• 2479 The Fourth Committee supports UNRWA

• 2480 Conference on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East

• 2481 UNESCO places 34 Lebanese cultural sites under its protection

• 2482 New failure of the G20

• 2483 Kimberley Process General Assembly