Contents of issue N°110

EDITORIAL

• 2484 Verbal ceasefire in Lebanon

AMERICAS

• 2485 Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron announce a permanent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon

• 2486 The Broad Front wins the general elections in Uruguay

EUROPE

• 2487 London has decided to ship F-35 parts to Israel as early as July

• 2488 Jewish Diaspora Conference on Israel after October 7

• 2489 France’s Role in the Ceasefire in Lebanon

• 2490 Nan Goldin supports Palestinians in Berlin

• 2491 Creation of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is stalling

• 2492 Hungary will protect Benjamin Netanyahu from the ICC

• 2493 Călin Georgescu qualified for the second round of the Romanian presidential election

• 2494 European Commission is concerned about Hungary’s support for Benjamin Netanyahu in the face of the ICC

• 2495 If repaired, Nord Stream 2 pipeline would no longer be profitable

• 2496 Volodymyr Zelensky convicts 34 "traitorous" personalities

• 2497 The Russian plan for Ukraine, according to Interfax-Ukraine

• 2498 Belarus denounces NATO invasion plan

• 2499 Speech by Vladimir Putin on the successful launch of an Oreshnik missile

• 2500 The Russian Vision of the West’s Future

AFRICA

• 2501 The Moral Order in Tunisia

• 2502 Arrest of Boualem Sansal

• 2503 DRC-Rwanda Agreement

ASIA

• 2504 Speech by Benjamin Netanyahu against the International Criminal Court

• 2505 Benjamin Netanyahu’s strange relations with Hamas and Qatar

• 2506 Benjamin Netanyahu again calls for postponement of his criminal trial in Jerusalem

• 2507 The Netanyahu government ceases all contact with a major daily newspaper that contests its policies

• 2508 Announcement by Benjamin Netanyahu of the ceasefire in Lebanon

• 2509 Israel deliberately killed three journalists in Lebanon

• 2510 Hezbollah takes stock of the war

• 2511 Syria next target of Eretz Israel

• 2512 Israeli Attacks on Syria Last Month

• 2513 Assassination of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

• 2514 Russia recruits Yemeni fighters

• 2515 Ali Khamenei says Netanyahu and Galland deserve the death penalty

• 2516 Ali Larijani assures that Tehran is preparing its response

• 2517 Tehran’s Ambivalent Response to the IAEA

• 2518 Pakistani Opposition Demonstration

• 2519 Bangladesh behind the rise in tension with Bharat

• 2520 U.S. and China Stir Up Crisis in Philippines

• 2521 China reiterates unchanged position on the rights of the Palestinian people

• 2522 Ishiba’s militarist government of Japan revives the controversy with Korea

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2523 UN Security Council and the Russian-Ukrainian War

• 2524 Towards a legally binding instrument on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity

• 2525 ICC indicts Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Galland

• 2526 Arab League concerned about Israeli aggression in Iraq and Syria

• 2527 G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting