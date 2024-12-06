Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

Contents of issue N°111

EDITORIAL

• 2528 Attempted coup d’état in South Korea

AMERICAS

• 2529 Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter for all the crimes he may have committed

• 2530 Antony Blinken once again gives military aid to Ukraine

• 2531 Behind Donald Trump’s proposed trade war

• 2532 Donald Trump calls for the release of Hamas hostages before he takes office

EUROPE

• 2533 The complicity of the governments of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer in the crimes committed in Gaza

• 2534 France will not apply ICC arrest warrants against Israeli officials

• 2535 French National Assembly censures the government

• 2536 Didier Reynders again accused of money laundering

• 2537 EPP and Renew Europe oppose anti-Semitic party joining Lithuanian government

• 2538 Hungary changes university boards to comply with EU

• 2539 EU to continue supporting Ukraine even after Donald Trump’s inauguration

• 2540 The Anglo-Saxons’ plundering of Ukrainian state-owned enterprises

• 2541 Council of Europe supports the European aspirations of some Georgians

• 2542 Oreshnik missiles disrupt traditional military analyses

AFRICA

• 2543 Chad terminates defense agreements with France

• 2544 Celebration of the Senegalese Tirailleurs

• 2545 Czech drones seized in Sudan

ASIA

• 2546 Moshe Yaalon accuses Netanyahu of ordering the IDF to carry out ethnic cleansing

• 2547 France denounces Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire

• 2548 The International Committee for the Observance of the Ceasefire

• 2549 Hezbollah respects verbal ceasefire

• 2550 Russia and Hezbollah in Syria

• 2551 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadists take Aleppo

• 2552 Bashar al-Assad sees the war against Syria as a stage in the recolonization of the Middle East

• 2553 US army fails to react to Türkiye’s capture of a Kurdish mercenary town

• 2554 Tareq Khouri calls on Amman to bet on Damascus

• 2555 Iraqi Shiites are aware that jihadists in Syria are acting for Israel

• 2556 Saudi Arabia rejects normalization with Israel

• 2557 Consultation between MBS and MBZ

• 2558 Abu Dhabi reportedly tried to negotiate with Washington to lift sanctions against Syria

• 2559 Hakan Fidan denies Turkish involvement in Syria war

• 2560 Iran and Türkiye relaunch the Astana process

• 2561 Bangladesh prepares to help the Pentagon against Myanmar

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2562 The United Nations convenes a conference on Palestine

• 2563 Existence of the ICC threatened

• 2564 The Organization of Turkic States envisages a development comparable to that of the EU

• 2565 Mark Rutte asks how military spending should be incurred

• 2566 70th Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

• 2567 Summit of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution