The secretary of the Syrian Council of Ministers, who had declared himself ready to assume the transfer of power, was installed at the Four Seasons Hotel (owned by Qatar).

Note that the Syrian Arab Republic is a presidential system. Like the United States, it does not have a prime minister, but a secretary of the Council of Ministers, which is not at all the same.

On 10 December, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) appointed jihadist Mohammed al-Bashir, former governor of Idlib for HTS, as prime minister of the new regime. He is a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood. He made his first appearance in a staging orchestrated by the British services (MI6).

The green/white/black three-star flag became the official flag. It was that of the French mandate.

The appointment of Mohammed al-Bashir indicates that the agreement reached between the British, French, Israeli and Turkish secret services, which enabled the regime change, no longer holds.

This provided for the following government, which will never see the light of day:

• Prime Minister: Mohammed al-Bashir (former Director of Islamic Education at the Ministry of Islamic Heritage); Riad Hijab (former Secretary of the Council of Ministers in 2012);

• Minister of Education: Haitham Manna (former manager of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan);

• Minister of Defense: Ahmed Al-Sharaa (leader of the jihadists under the name of Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani);

• Minister of Foreign Affairs: Hadi Al-Bahra (former president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, in 2014-15);

• Minister of Industry: Ahmed Jarba (former President of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, in 2013-14);

• Minister of Information: Faisal Al-Qasim (Al-Jazeera journalist);

• Minister of Agriculture: Ahmed Moaz Al-Khatib (former President of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, in 2012-13);

• Minister of Industry: Anas Al-Abdah (former president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, in 2016-17);

• Minister of Tourism: Ahmed Touma (was initially appointed Prime Minister in 2014);

• Minister of Local Administration: Anas Ayrout (preacher);

• Minister of Endowments: Muhammad Rateb Al-Nabulsi (preacher, author of the Nabulsi Encyclopedia of Islamic Sciences);

• Minister of Finance: Hisham Mroua

• Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources: Mustafa Al-Mousa

• Minister of Culture: Riad Naasan Agha

• Minister of Health: Nasr Hariri

• Minister of Interior: Kamal Al-Labwani