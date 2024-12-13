Kahanist Israeli lawmaker (Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Force) and chairman of the National Security Committee Zvika Fogel pushed through the Knesset in September a law authorizing the police to conduct widespread surveillance using new technologies without judicial oversight.

In November, he pushed through the first reading of a law authorizing a police commander and other officials to request permission from the president of a district court or his deputy to access a personal computer or cell phone.

He has just passed a third law empowering the police, on the instructions of the prosecutor, to take measures restricting freedom, which the accused must comply with or risk four years in prison. This could include administrative detention, i.e. without trial, on the sole basis of classified information, without the police having to provide any evidence.