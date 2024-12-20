Voltaire, International Newsletter is a weekly newsletter on international politics. It features 10 to 15 pages of contextualized, sourced news items. Its aim is to enable you to follow the decline of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

The newsletter is published in several languages. Several foreign ministries from different countries have already subscribed.

Our director of publication and editor-in-chief directed French magazines several years ago, and has won journalism awards abroad. He has regularly contributed to some fifteen major dailies and magazines around the world.

Voltaire, International Newsletter is available by subscription for €500 a year, is published 42 times a year (not in July-August, nor during the Christmas holydays). It’s an indispensable tool for any professional in international relations or defense.

What’s more, 10 times a year, subscribers are invited to Zoom virtual meetings with publication’s director Thierry Meyssan.

Please note: our confidential letter respects the end-of-year holidays. We will not be back until December 10th.

Contents of issue N°113

EDITORIAL

• 2612 Pentagon could create a second Kurdish state

AMERICAS

• 2613 Joe Biden pardons his friends

• 2614 The next FBI director was being spied on by the FBI

• 2615 Ted Cruz announces regime overthrow in Tehran

• 2616 Washington ambivalent towards Syria

• 2617 Jewish Foundation subsidizes a Pro-Palestinian NGO

• 2618 According to the Pentagon, China can nuke the United States

• 2619 Jair Bolsonaro charged with conspiracy

EUROPE

• 2620 Trump’s inner circle subsidizes European conservatives

• 2621 The Starmer government secretly received General Halevi

• 2622 Israel closes its embassy in Dublin

• 2623 Pro-US François Bayrou appointed Prime Minister in France

• 2624 Moody’s downgrades France’s rating

• 2625 Ukrainians don’t like Poles that much

• 2626 The European Union reactivates its Association Council with Israel

• 2627 Ursula von der Leyen announces EU aid to Syria

• 2628 EU adopts 15th package of sanctions against Russia

• 2629 Launch of the IRIS program

• 2630 Switzerland condemns attacks on Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure

• 2631 Georgia plunges into political crisis

• 2632 Serbia spies on its citizens with Israeli technology

• 2633 Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO and the EU

• 2634 EU allocates €30 million to Belarusian opposition in exile

• 2635 A hundred North Korean soldiers killed in Russia

AFRICA

• 2636 The Muslim Brotherhood threatens Egypt again

• 2637 Probable return of Tunisian jihadists

• 2638 DRC files complaint against Apple

ASIA

• 2639 Israel destroys Syria’s weapons

• 2640 Publication of the Netanyahu-Gil conversation, October 7 at 6:40 a.m.

• 2641 Creation of a new division of the IDF

• 2642 Knesset passes law to protect Netanyahu

• 2643 Israel Katz wants Israel to occupy all Palestinian territories

• 2644 Westerners warn Israel against further annexations of Palestinian territories

• 2645 The Netanyahu Plan for the Occupied Syrian Golan

• 2646 Agreement between Hamas and Fatah

• 2647 Bombing of the Mawasi camp was unjustifiable

• 2648 Israeli settlers tried to establish themselves in southern Lebanon

• 2649 Hezbollah hails new Syrian government

• 2650 Preparation for Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral

• 2651 Lebanon in search of Turkish protection

• 2652 The Arab States and the New Power in Damascus

• 2653 Israel assassinates top Syrian scientists

• 2654 Emir Abu Mohammed al-Jolani dissolves armed factions

• 2655 Emir Abu Mohammed al-Jolani decides to file members of the "Assad regime"

• 2656 Emir Abu Mohammed al-Jolani interferes in the Lebanese presidential election

• 2657 Succession of embassies in Damascus

• 2658 Maher al-Assad goes into exile in Iraq with his soldiers

• 2659 Resurgence of Iraq’s Shiite movement independent of Iran

• 2660 International law requires negotiations with Bashar al-Assad

• 2661 Ibrahim Kalin in Damascus

• 2662 Türkiye turns to the EU again

• 2663 For Ali Khamenei, the US and Israel are responsible for the fall of Syria

• 2664 Severe energy crisis in Iran

• 2665 New law against women in Iran

• 2666 Iran reconnects with Egypt

• 2667 Bharat is not for de-dollarization

• 2668 New revelations about the coup in South Korea

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 2669 UN Security Council reviews JCPoA

• 2670 Syrians cross paths, UNHCR says

• 2671 Financing the ICJ Advisory Opinion on Israel’s Obligations

• 2672 Russia opposes budget extension for UN Human Rights Council