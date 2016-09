Diyanet, the Presidency of Religious Affairs, has just established its first assessment of the plan for the Islamisation of Turkish society. Since de Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s accession to power, in 2003, 8,985 new mosques have been built and inaugurated.

At the same time, the law forbids the construction of churches, even though, in a twelve-year period, one exception has been allowed.