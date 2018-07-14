«Current Concerns», n°15-16, July 13th, 2018

Can a bank fight against the financialisation of the economy?

The Raiffeisenbanks in Switzerland and the principle of cooperation, by René Roca / Summit of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin / “The purpose of Raiffeisen is the common self-help” Felix Walker calls for the bank to return to its cooperative roots, by Georg Koch / What can Germany hope for?, by Karl Müller / Europeans should not follow the American sanctions against Iran!, by Roland Hureaux / Angela Merkel definitely rejects Emmanuel Macron’s United States of Europe, by Alain Morau / The front against Russia is caving in, by Eberhard Hamer / “Working for human rights takes patience, perseverance and passion”, Interview with Alfred de Zayas / Alfred de Zayas’ 23 principles of international order / More than a well-founded plea against German war policy. Willy Wimmer’s new book „Germany in Upheaval“, by Johannes Irsiegler / EU-Europe faces a self-inflicted shambles, by Willy Wimmer / Human trafficking and sexual slavery along the Danube, by Barbara Hug / The need for ethical and moral reconsideration. On the new publication “Natural Law and Morality in a Pluralistic Society”, by Urs Knoblauch / Inclusion – progress or regression?, by Judith Barben / What good team spirit is capable of. A possibly record-breaking school class, by Heini Hofmann.