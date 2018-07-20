Voltaire Network

Israel is turning its back on its collaborators in Syria

A hundred people collaborating with the State of Israel, together with their families in South Syria tried to fall back into the country that they were working for, as the Syrian Arab Republic troops headed towards them.

The fugitives gathered together at the Golan/Syrian border which is occupied by Israel. They reached out to the Israeli army to help them. However, response of the Netanyahu government was far from helpful – an order to close down the border.

Throughout the war in Syria, Israel recruited partners either to launch Druz or Bedouin separatist movements or to serve as an interface with the terrorist groups.

Although Israelis protected their Christian collaborators from Antoine Lahad’s Army of South Lebanon when the war in Lebanon came to an end, they are refusing to do the same thing today with their Syrian Muslim collaborators.

Anoosha Boralessa

