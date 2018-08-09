Voltaire Network

Damages resulting from war against Syria total 388 billion dollars. Who must pay?

The UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) considers that the damages, the aftermath of the war against Syria, reach at least 388 000 million dollars. This figure was the figure announced during a conference that took place in Beirut on 7 and 8 August 2018.

The ESCWA will shortly present its report entitled Syria, 7 years at war.

The US President, Donald Trump, considers that the conflict that took place in Syria is a war of aggression organized by transnational financial interests – such as the investment fund KKR, Toyota, the global leader of Cement Lafarge, etc. Therefore it must be the transnationals involved and the States that worked with them that have to pay the damages.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

