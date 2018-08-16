«Current Concerns», n°18, August 12, 2018

Sovereignty and economic globalization

The sovereign state is indispensable – especially in a globalised economy, by Marianne Wüthrich / Safeguarding and expanding rights – securing prosperity / US domestic policy sabotages détente with Russiam by Hannes Hofbauer / Words from Helsinki that the world has been waiting for, by Willy Wimmer / The West’s fury and bitterness about Russia’s successes; Following on from the modest movement towards détente achieved at the Putin-Trump meeting, what next?, by Brian Cloughley / French major enterprises have to abandon their commercial activities in Iran, by Hayat Gazzane / Is “Antifa” the German mainstream? This is no way for the country to come to rest, by Karl Müller / Driving bans for diesel? A plea for more objectivity, by Rainer Schopf / Why I like to be a Swiss, by Wolfgang van Biezen / The value of language teaching for the preservation of the ancient languages, by Thibault Mercuzot, Delphine le Corfec and Patrick Beugnet.