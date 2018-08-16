«Current Concerns», n°17, July 25th, 2018

What happened to Russia and the USA?

“Let us not accept Russia’s turning to Asia”, by Hélène Carrère d’Encausse / USA and Germany after the NATO summit in Brussels / Politicians and their personal stance, by Karl Müller / President Putin, Russian federation – and president Trump, divided states of America, by Willy Wimmer / Trump and Germany’s path to a regulatory power, by Henrik Paulitz / The dollar as a universal power, by René Zeyer / Plain language required instead of diversion! Negotiations Switzerland – EU: Status before the summer break, by Marianne Wüthrich / Sweden— security guards at school, by Inger Enkvist / “Questions are the antechambers of knowledge”, by Carl Bossard / The Gotthard stagecoach. The most beautiful vehicle in Switzerland, by Heini Hofmann.