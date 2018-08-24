Required – an uprising of the sheep against the death sentence of the dominant financial and trade policy! Food security must be raised to the level of a human right, by Heinrich Wohlmeyer / Yes to productional agriculture without agricultural free trade – no to further weakening of federalism / Fair-Food-Initiative and Popular Initiative “For Food-Sovereignty” / Federal competence for byicycle paths? How do we stick to federalism? / Politics still ignoring the people From secret diplomacy to media manipulation, by Karl Müller / Trump-Juncker deal: The big bluff, by Eberhard Hamer / How Putin and Trump put an end to the war against Syria, by Thierry Meyssan / The Nicaragua coup. Western politics and media switch to attack mode against Nicaraguan government, by Jens Bernert / More than 100 years ago in Panama ..., by J.R. von Salis / We empower parents to say yes to waiting for the smartphone / Rubber boots instead of kitchen apron. Cooking apprentices gain know-how in stable and field, by Heini Hofmann.
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen".
