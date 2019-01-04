Revelations on the “Deal of the Century”

At the end of October 2018, when Avigdor Lieberman was still the Israeli Minister of Defence, he unveiled to the Palestinian Authorities, the principles of the US Peace Plan for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestine conflict. So announced the Saudi newspaper, Al-Hayat.

Liberman has denied all this information.

the sovereignty of the Palestine People would be recognized but it would not be linked to a territory.

Transjordan and Gaza would be treated distinctly; a small part of Transjordan would remain under the responsibility of the Palestine Authorities whilst the major part of its current territory would be hooked on to Jordan; Gaza would remain under the control of three states: Egypt; Qatar and Saudi.

The core of East Jerusalem would fall under Israeli control.

Billions of dollars from the Gulf Countries would be invested in the Palestine Territories to permit their economic development.

According to Avigdor Lieberman, the US plan is on a “take it or leave it” basis and is not up for negotiation.

The Palestine Authority has denounced it as a US conspiracy.

Hamas has begun to receive money from the Israeli government through Qatar.

The Israeli government is divided on the reaction to adopt. Avigdor Lieberman resigned on 14 November and elections had been brought forward to April 2019.