Voltaire Network

Revelations on the “Deal of the Century”

Voltaire Network
+

At the end of October 2018, when Avigdor Lieberman was still the Israeli Minister of Defence, he unveiled to the Palestinian Authorities, the principles of the US Peace Plan for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestine conflict. So announced the Saudi newspaper, Al-Hayat.

Liberman has denied all this information.

- the sovereignty of the Palestine People would be recognized but it would not be linked to a territory.

- Transjordan and Gaza would be treated distinctly; a small part of Transjordan would remain under the responsibility of the Palestine Authorities whilst the major part of its current territory would be hooked on to Jordan; Gaza would remain under the control of three states: Egypt; Qatar and Saudi.

- The core of East Jerusalem would fall under Israeli control.

- Billions of dollars from the Gulf Countries would be invested in the Palestine Territories to permit their economic development.

According to Avigdor Lieberman, the US plan is on a “take it or leave it” basis and is not up for negotiation.

The Palestine Authority has denounced it as a US conspiracy.

Hamas has begun to receive money from the Israeli government through Qatar.

The Israeli government is divided on the reaction to adopt. Avigdor Lieberman resigned on 14 November and elections had been brought forward to April 2019.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Revelations on the “Deal of the Century””, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 4 January 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article204626.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The United States refuse to fight for the transnational financiers
Why is the United States suddenly withdrawing from Syria?
The United States are preparing a war between Latin-American states