Law Enforcement and Prevention of Terrorism

Reaffirming our common security values, Interview with Colonel Alain Bergonzoli / Migration on the Swiss South border – rules also apply for migrants, by Marianne Wüthrich / Are legal vacuums developing in Switzerland? Police calls for broad support by population and policy / On the decline of German “mainstream” and the possibility of ethically oriented politics, by Karl Müller / Where does the EU drift to? / TTIP – the legal form of the arbitration, by Dario Rivolta / Bologna, Pisa, Curriculum 21. What have educational reforms to do with cultural hegemony?, by Dieter Sprock / The significance of singing for our souls, by Rita Brügger / Switzerland’s biggest alpine cheese dairy. An inspiring model for all alpine regions, by Heini Hofmann.
«Current Concerns», n°20, September 23rd, 2016
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
