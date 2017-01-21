Voltaire Network

James Mattis Memo

by James Mattis
Voltaire Network | Washington D. C. (États-Unis)
It’s good to be back and I’m grateful to serve alongside you as Secretary of Defense.

Together with the Intelligence Community we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation. We need only look to you, the uniformed and civilian members of the Department and your families, to see the fundamental unity of our country. You represent an America committed to the common good; an America that is never complacent about defending its freedoms; and an America that remains a steady beacon of hope for all mankind.

Every action we take will be designed to ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future. Recognizing that no nation is secure without friends, we will work with the State Department to strengthen our alliances. Further, we are devoted to gaining full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense, thereby earning the trust of Congress and the American people.

I am confident you will do your part. I pledge to you I’ll do my best as your Secretary.

James Mattis

James Mattis Supreme Allied Commander of Transformation (2007-09) & Commander of the United States Joint Forces Command (2007-10). Commander of United States Central Command (2010-13). Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution (2014-16). United States Secretary of Defense (since 2017).

 
Source : “James Mattis Memo”, by James Mattis, Voltaire Network, 21 January 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article195011.html

