The White House receives an Israeli delegation. The Agenda: Syria

An Israeli delegation will be received at the White House this week. The agenda: Syria.

The three members of the Israeli delegation are:

• Yossi Cohen (photo), Head of Mossad (Foreign Intelligence);

• General Herzl Halevi, Head of Aman (Military Intelligence); and

• Colonel Zohar Palti, Head of Military and Political Affairs at the Ministry of Defense.

This delegation will meet with the following US representatives:

• General H.R. McMaster, National Security Advisor;

• Dina Powell, Vice National Security Advisor; and

• Jason Greenblatt, The President’s representative for international negotiations.

Israël, which has already secured a prohibition on Iranian troops or troops from the Hezbollah being present in Southern Syria, intends to use this visit as an opportunity to present compelling grounds for closing down the Silk Route. Israel’s justification? Teheran could use this route to supply arms to the Hezbollah.

The three members of the Israeli delegation and Trump’s representative (Jason Greenblatt), all four of them are Jewish Orthodox. As for Dina Powell, she was involved in the assassination of Rafiq Hariri and planning the “Arab Springs”.