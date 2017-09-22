500 million dollars on its way to fund the next war against Syria

The Süddeustche Zeitung has shed light on the fact that arms are being transferred from the headquarters of the US Air Forces in Europe, based in Ramstein (Germany) and are making their way to the Syrian “rebels”.

The weapons, (mainly Kalashnikovs and mortars with their ammunition), have been transferred from the Navy’s arsenal in Crane (Indiana) to the U.S. land army’s arsenal based in Miesau (Germany).

This trafficking is really an extension of Operation Timber Sycamore, conceived by General David Petraeus when he was head of the CIA. It began in 2013, well before Daesh was created. In December 2015, the Serbian newspaper Večernje Novosti made public the role that the Ramstein base was playing in this operation.

On the eve of the German Federal elections, the Süddeutsche Zeitung is focussing its attention on the legal aspect of this discovery.

The US Commander of Special Operations asked the four companies that had been sub contracted, not to declare the nature of the cargo transported, knowing that the German Government could well be opposed to such an operation occurring on its territory. The German Attorney General launched a preliminary inquiry to determine if the Pentagon and the Merkel government had actually complied with German law.

The fact is that German law prohibits arms being transferred to countries at war. Yet, the Merkel government has already authorized weapons being transferred to Saudi Arabia in the context of the trafficking operation carried out by Azerbaïdjan and its airline company, Silk Way. It was unable to ascertain if the jihadists in Syria were the end consumers.

The base at Ramstein has already sparked controversy for its involvement in CIA kidnappings (renditions) and their secret prisons, as well as targeted assassinations by drone in the expanded Middle East. Neither magistrates nor parliamentarians have been authorized access to this base due to an agreement declaring that US forces do not fall within Germany’s territorial jurisdiction.

But what really seizes our attention is the incidental discovery by the Germany daily newspaper, a discovery beyond measure: according to documents of the U.S. Army, the Pentagon launched a tender to buy 500 million dollars of weapons belonging to the former Soviet Union. This contract was awarded in August 2017. Some loads of weapons were then redirected to Croatia.

Following the “Arab Spring”, Al-Nusra and Daesh, the Pentagon is planning a new war against Syria. This time the Pentagon proxy will be Kurdish troops to which these 500 millions dollar worth of arms are allocated. This new conflict should kick off within the next few weeks, once the Iraqi Kurdistan has been declared independent.