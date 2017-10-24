News on the Brabant Killers

Articles in the Het Laatste Nieuws [1] and a TV documentary on Flemish television, have reopened the case of the Brabant Killers. Christian Bonkoffsky is the brother of a policeman working in an elite squad. Christian declared that his brother had revealed to him on his death bed that he was one of the mysterious killers. Furthermore, a lawyer for the victims denounced the failures of the judicial inquiry.

Between 1982 and 1985, individuals whose identity is still not known today, carried out a series of attacks without financial motive in Belgium and North France, killing 28 people. They are known as the “Brabant Killers” or the “Band from Nivelles” (Bende van Nijvel). The preliminary inquiry judges, the Minister of Defense and a House of Representatives Commission of Inquiry clashed with NATO Top-Secrecy [2].

During the eighties, Nato organized a series of attacks in Europe based on the model applied later, in more recent years, with the jihadists.

The Belgian Authorities, which are taking these revelations very seriously, consider that this former police officer of an elite squad (Diane), fits the police sketches at the time. Checks confirm that he was not physically present at work when many attacks took place. The Belgian Investigating Judge is interrogating all the former colleagues of the deceased suspect. The witness also revealed that two other former members of Squad Diane came to visit the suspect at his home.