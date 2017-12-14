Voltaire Network

The BRICS countries plan to set up their own Internet

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are going to set up their own system for Internet governance so as to by pass US control.

What we know as the Internet today, has been governed by ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), a para-administrative association of the US Trade Department.

The new system of Internet governance is a proposal from Russia’s National Security Council. We do not know how it will link up with the system of alternative DNS (Domain Name System) which is already in place in China. If this new system catches on and expands, the United States will lose control over global telecommunications. We will witness the Internet being split in two: websites being accessible to everyone, but only if you register with each of the two systems, regardless where you, the internet user are based.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Translation Anoosha Boralessa

