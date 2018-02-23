Voltaire Network

Turkey announces its preparations for invading Greece

Voltaire Network
+

On 17 February President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech on Operation Olive Branch (the current invasion of Syria by the Turkish army) at the Provincial Congress of Eskişehir of the AKP. He declared the following: “Those who think that we have erased from our hearts the lands of from which we withdrew in tears, 100 years ago, are quite mistaken. On ever occasion we say time and time again, that Syria, Iraq and other places on the map of our hearts are no different from our own homeland. Wherever a call to prayer is heard, we fight to ensure that no foreign flag flutters. What we have done till now, is nothing compared to the far bigger attacks that we have in mind for the forthcoming days. This is what God wants!”

Turkey, a Nato member, is already occupying territories in Cyprus, Iraq and Syria. She is making a claim to Greek territories where a Muslim minority is dwelling.

On 15 October 2016, President Erdogan unveiled Turkey’s new foreign policy, during a speech delivered at the university which bears his name. He announced his intention to reconquer the territories that his country had been deprived of following its defeat at the end of the First World War. By this, Erdogan would be implementing the national oath (Misak-ı Millî) of the last Ottoman Parliament, adopted in 12 February 1920. Erdogan mentioned specifically Western Thrace and the archipelago of Dodecaneso which today form part of Greece.

In December 2017, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the People’s Republican Party (CHP, socialist), announced that Turkey would invade 18 Greek islands in 2019 just as Bülent Ecevit had invaded Cyprus in 1974 because, “there is no document” proving that these island depend on Athens.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Turkey announces its preparations for invading Greece”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 23 February 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article199824.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The confusion of diplomats and the military at MSC 2018
Jim Mattis refutes the « Fake News » from Israël and NATO
The illusion of the eradication of Daesh
295. Catholic social teaching
«Current Concerns», n°3, February 8, 2018
Catholic social teaching
Partners
 
294. Cultural diplomacy
«Current Concerns», n°2, January 22, 2018
Cultural diplomacy
Partners
 
NATO has already voted before us
“The Art of War”
NATO has already voted before us
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 