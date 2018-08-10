Iran: Former President Ahmadineyad exhorts President Rohani to resign

The former president of Iran, Mahmud Ahmadineyad, currently under house arrest, broadcast a video through his Telegram account calling for his successor, Sheikh Rohani to resign.

Before the United States walked away from the Iran nuclear deal (also known as 5 + 1 agreement or JCPOA), President Rohani assured Iranians that he had the situation under control. But everyone can see that this is a grossly distorted version of reality. The Rohani government had full faith that an economic rapprochement with Washington would dawn and clipped away at the hedges that the Rohani administration had assembled to buffer US sanctions. Now look what’s up: the Iranian economy is being brutally affected by the change in the United States’s change in attitude.

Since the beginning of this year, the Iranian currency abruptly has abruptly had 60% knocked off its value compared to the United States; the rate of unemployment is approaching 40% and several public services have stopped working, to the extent that in a number of places in Iran, drinking water is running out - a serious problem among many others.

In 8 months an important wave of demonstrations against the Rohani government, initiated in December 2017, has spread throughout the country. The banners of the demonstrators protest against the financial support by Iran to the Palestinian Hamas and certain Iraqi Militia, but rarely mention the support to Syria and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

From the very beginning, demonstrators have been calling upon President Rohani to resign, but now they have begun to demand that the Guide of the Revolution Alí Khamenei also resigns from office.

Ayatollah Khamenei entered into conflict with Mahmud Ahmadineyad, at the end of the second presidential mandate of the latter. Khamenei went on to qualify Ahmadineyad as a “bad Muslim” and the presidential candidate backed by Ahmadineyad was not authorized to participate in the election.

Mahmud Ahmadineyad’s big idea is to pursue the anti-imperialist revolution of Imam Khomeiny (leaving out the clerical class).