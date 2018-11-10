Voltaire Network

A Foreign State pays the salaries of Gaza officials

Voltaire Network
+

The Emirate of Qatar is supposed to transfer 21 million euro to pay the salaries of Gaza officials.

Palestinian officials living in the Gaza Strip are no longer paid by the Palestine Authority. This has been the case for more than 6 months, following the rupture of relations between President Mahmud Abbas and Hamas.

De facto, no longer recognized as a single state by the different members of the UN, the Palestinian territories are divided into two distinct political entities. Established with the help of Israel, Hamas was declared the “Palestine Branch of the Muslim Brotherhood” during the “Arab Spring”; a title which it consequently renounced.

Although the Emirate of Qatar is in theory a foreign state, it is— with Turkey— one of the two protectors of the Muslim Brotherhood. Thus Qatar considers exercising power in Gaza through Hamas.

An initial cash payment of 15 million arrived on 8 November 2018. It was transferred to Hamas and not the Palestine Authorities. This is interesting as Hamas governs only the Gaza Strip whereas the Palestine Authorities are the only legitimate authority over all the Palestine territories.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “A Foreign State pays the salaries of Gaza officials”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 10 November 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article203843.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Syria: peace implies international condemnation of the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood
Trump's strategy against Russia and China
The Silk Road and Israël
The Silk Road and Israël
by Thierry Meyssan