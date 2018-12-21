US Forces evacuating Syria

The spokespersons for the White House and the Pentagon, Sarah Sanders and Dana White respectively, have confirmed that President Donald Trump had a conversation with his Turkish Partner Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after which he gave the orders for US personnel to evacuate Syria.

The Department of State personnel will leave this country in less than 24 hours. The personnel of the Department of Defense - around 4000 men of which only 2000 are present in an official capacity – will evacuate in under 100 days. The US military forces have been illegally occupying Syria for four years. The Syrian government has asked several times for their withdraw, a response to which no response was received.

The new US Ambassador for Syria had indicated that his country’s troops would be maintained for so long as:

(1) Daesh continued to exist

(2) Iranian troops were present in Syria

(3) There was no political solution to the Syrian Crisis.

However now:

(1) The Pentagon has implemented a battle against Daesh, presenting it as decisive;

(2) There are no Iranian soldiers in Syria, only military advisers;

(3) Henceforth, the White House would be ready to recognize the legitimacy of the Syrian Government.

Prior to the announcement of the US withdrawal, the Turkish President announced launching a military operation in the near future against the pro US pro Independence Kurds that are stationed in North East Syria.