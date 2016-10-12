On instructions from my Government, I wish to transmit the following.

The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, having in mind the safety of its citizens in the eastern part of Aleppo, and with a view to normalizing the situation in the eastern part of Aleppo and allowing the resumption of State institutions to provide full services to those citizens in the eastern part of Aleppo, declares its full readiness to:

• Ensure the safety of those citizens who wish to leave the area and provide them with all the conditions for a decent living

• Guarantee the safety of those armed individuals who wish to leave the area and regularize their status

• Guarantee the safety of those armed individuals who wish to go to other places of their choosing along with their individual weapons

• Evacuate the wounded and injured and provide them with medical attention.

To that end, the Aleppo governorate has allocated a number of safe corridors.

The Syrian Government stands ready to discuss any initiative that would help achieve the above-mentioned goals.

I should be grateful if the present letter could be circulated as a document of the Security Council.