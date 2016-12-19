Jihadists and Foreign Officers arrested at East Aleppo

Voltaire Network— Jihadists at East Aleppo have been authorized to choose between heading towards Idleb (Al-Qaïda) or Rakka (Daesh), or being taken as prisoners. They were taken to [their preferred destination] by bus under the protection of Syria and Russia and in the presence of UN representatives.
Some of them tried to flee by mingling among the civilian population. When 120,000 inhabitants were being registered, the Intelligence Services managed to identify them and to arrest more than 1,500 of them.
Farès Shehabi, an MP and the Chairman of Aleppo’s Chamber of Commerce, has published a preliminary, non-exhaustive list of 14 foreign officers that were taken prisoners in the Nato bunker. They are:
Mutaz Kanoğlu — Turkey
David Scott Winer — United States
David Shlomo Aram — Israel
Muhamad Tamimi — Qatar
Muhamad Ahmad Assabian — Saudi Arabia
Abd-el-Menham Fahd al Harij — Saudi Arabia
Islam Salam Ezzahran Al Hajlan — Saudi Arabia
Ahmed Ben Naoufel Al Darij — Saudi Arabia
Muhamad Hassan Al Sabihi — Saudi Arabia
Hamad Fahad Al Dousri — Saudi Arabia
Amjad Qassem Al Tiraoui — Jordan
Qassem Saad Al Shamry — Saudi Arabia
Ayman Qassem Al Thahalbi — Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Ech-Chafihi El Idrissi — Morocco
This list does not include the names of officers who did not want to be identified. Clearly, there are other prisoners representing other states involved in this war against the Syrian Arab Republic. Under the Geneva Convention, photos may not be published.
In February 2012, around forty Turkish officers and twenty French officers were returned to their army of origin, through either the conduit of Mikhail Fradkov (the director of the Russian intelligence services) or through the direct intervention of the Admiral Edouard Guillaud (French Military Chief of Staff) at the border with Lebanon.
Translation
Anoosha Boralessa