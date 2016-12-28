Voltaire Network

The US is fitted out with a centre to “fight against foreign propaganda”

On 23 December 2016, President Barack Obama signed the Fiscal Defense Law 2017. Pursuant to Section 1287 of this text, a Global Engagement Center is established, the function of which is to fight against enemy propaganda and disinformation [1].

This Centre, which sits alongside the Nato Strategic Communication Centre and the EU Strategic Information Unit [2], has been allocated a budget of 140 million dollars contributed by the Defense Department and the State Secretariat. The US Centre has been placed under the responsibility of the Secretary of State which will determine what must be considered “foreign propaganda”. It may use its funds to sub-contract its work to private service providers (civil society, media, NGOs, research centres, private companies and universities).

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

