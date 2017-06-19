Voltaire Network

Iyad Allaoui accuses Qatar and Iran of attempting to divide Iraq

In a press conference held in Cairo, Iraqi Vice President, Iyad Allaoui, has accused Qatar and Iran of trying to carve up his country inter se.

A Shiite area would come under the control of Teheran whilst a Sunnite zone would fall under the control of Doha.

Whilst Iyad Allaoui’s party won the largest number of seats in the 2010 Iraqi parliamentary elections, it did not become the ruling party. Secular but shiite, Mr. Allaoui then accused Iran of intervening in his country’s politics to marginalize him.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

