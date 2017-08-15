Voltaire Network

Turkey stops supporting the Syrian National Coalition

According to the Turkish political analyst Musa Özuğurlu, President Erdoğan has instructed that all support be withdrawn from the Syrian National Coalition. This decision is of little effect at the military level but has important political ramifications.

Although the Syrian National Coalition lacks clout even in Syria, Western powers consider it “the legitimate representative of the Syrian people”.

In practice, today, members of this Coalition are controlled by Saudi Arabia; this is at Qatar’s expense. Turkey is an ally of Qatar.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

15 August 2017

